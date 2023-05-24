Horizon, God of War, Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us, and Ratchet & Clank crossover with Destiny 2

HQ

Season of the Deep has now started in Destiny 2: Lightfall, meaning players have a new seasonal narrative arc to explore alongside a new activity and new weapons and armour pieces to hunt and loot for. While you can get a teaser of what this season will offer in the trailer below, Bungie has also brought a new collaboration to Destiny 2 this season.

Picking up on Epic Games, Assassin's Creed, and more, several iconic PlayStation brands are now in Destiny 2 as cosmetic content. The PlayStation X Destiny Collaboration is seeing not just the Horizon, God of War, and Ghost of Tsushima series making their way to the sci-fi title as armour ornaments for the Hunter, Titan, and Warlock, respectively, but it is also seeing Ratchet & Clank and The Last of Us present as well, as additional cosmetics for weapons and as emotes.

With such an array of content to check out, catch the collaboration trailer below.