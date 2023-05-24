Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Destiny 2: Lightfall

Horizon, God of War, Ghost of Tsushima, The Last of Us, and Ratchet & Clank crossover with Destiny 2

Iconic PlayStation franchises make their way to Bungie's shooter.

Season of the Deep has now started in Destiny 2: Lightfall, meaning players have a new seasonal narrative arc to explore alongside a new activity and new weapons and armour pieces to hunt and loot for. While you can get a teaser of what this season will offer in the trailer below, Bungie has also brought a new collaboration to Destiny 2 this season.

Picking up on Epic Games, Assassin's Creed, and more, several iconic PlayStation brands are now in Destiny 2 as cosmetic content. The PlayStation X Destiny Collaboration is seeing not just the Horizon, God of War, and Ghost of Tsushima series making their way to the sci-fi title as armour ornaments for the Hunter, Titan, and Warlock, respectively, but it is also seeing Ratchet & Clank and The Last of Us present as well, as additional cosmetics for weapons and as emotes.

With such an array of content to check out, catch the collaboration trailer below.

Destiny 2: Lightfall

Destiny 2: LightfallScore

Destiny 2: Lightfall
REVIEW. Written by Ben Lyons

Destiny 2 keeps getting better and better, year after year. Or does it?



