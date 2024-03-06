Horizon Forbidden West's PC specs have been revealed

HQ

Guerrilla has revealed the PC specs for Horizon Forbidden West, ahead of the game making its arrival on the platform in a couple of weeks. Despite the game debuting on PS4 and PS5 (with the Burning Shores expansion being PS5 exclusive), the PC information reveals that for 4K/60FPS gameplay you will need an absolute battle station of a computer to manage the task.

To get the very best out of the game you'll need to be packing a current generation GPU, a pretty powerful CPU, and a fair whack of RAM to boot. On the other end of the spectrum, for 720p/30FPS gameplay, you should be fine booting the game up on your nan's PC from the 1990s. The main consistent catch is that the game is pretty massive, requiring 150GB of SSD space to install.

Horizon Forbidden West comes to PC on March 21, and you can learn more about this edition of the game over here.