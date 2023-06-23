Horizon Forbidden West's latest patch pays tribute to Lance Reddick

HQ

It is not uncommon to find nods to people who are no longer in the video game world. It's a nice way to remember either their contribution to the development of the game or their passion for the franchise. We found examples of this in World of Warcraft, Fallout, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom (where Satoru Iwata was honoured with a specific location, Mount Satoly), and now we also have a new case in Guerrilla's Horizon franchise.

A recent patch for Horizon Forbidden West featured a small tribute in the form of a memorial to actor Lance Reddick (Fringe, John Wick), who played the character of Sylens in both Horizon games. Reddick passed away from an illness in March, and many players fear that his character (one of the most important and complex in Aloy's adventure) will change or disappear from the expected third instalment, something Guerrilla has long since denied.

Somehow, Reddick will still be present in the Forbidden West sequel, but for now, if you want to pay your respects, you can travel to his in-game memorial right now if you have the Burning Shores expansion. Reddick now rests by the Burning Shores, and thanks to user dolemitedawiz we now know where to go.