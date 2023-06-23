Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West's latest patch pays tribute to Lance Reddick

The well-known film and TV actor played Sylens in Aloy's post-apocalyptic adventure.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It is not uncommon to find nods to people who are no longer in the video game world. It's a nice way to remember either their contribution to the development of the game or their passion for the franchise. We found examples of this in World of Warcraft, Fallout, The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild and Tears of the Kingdom (where Satoru Iwata was honoured with a specific location, Mount Satoly), and now we also have a new case in Guerrilla's Horizon franchise.

A recent patch for Horizon Forbidden West featured a small tribute in the form of a memorial to actor Lance Reddick (Fringe, John Wick), who played the character of Sylens in both Horizon games. Reddick passed away from an illness in March, and many players fear that his character (one of the most important and complex in Aloy's adventure) will change or disappear from the expected third instalment, something Guerrilla has long since denied.

Somehow, Reddick will still be present in the Forbidden West sequel, but for now, if you want to pay your respects, you can travel to his in-game memorial right now if you have the Burning Shores expansion. Reddick now rests by the Burning Shores, and thanks to user dolemitedawiz we now know where to go.

Horizon Forbidden West

Related texts

0
Horizon Forbidden West - Burning ShoresScore

Horizon Forbidden West - Burning Shores
REVIEW. Written by Eirik Hyldbakk Furu

Aloy's story looks better than ever and improves upon some aspects of the base game, but still lacks the special something that will stop it from vanishing into the shadows of upcoming games.

0
Horizon Forbidden WestScore

Horizon Forbidden West
REVIEW. Written by Eirik Hyldbakk Furu

The sequel to Horizon: Zero Dawn does everything better, but still falls short compared to some of the best in the genre.



Loading next content