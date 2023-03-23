Horizon Forbidden West's Burning Shores expansion is available to pre-order

HQ

In a few weeks time, Aloy's journey across the Forbidden West will be continuing, as Guerrilla Games will be launching the PlayStation 5 exclusive expansion, Burning Shores for Horizon Forbidden West.

The post-launch addition will be taking Aloy to the wrecked and volcanic city of Los Angeles, which has become this way following massive tectonic activity. But with this expansion coming so soon, Guerrilla has now shared a few extra story details about it.

As noted in a new PlayStation Blog article, we're told: "The story picks up Aloy's story right where Horizon Forbidden West left off - so, to enter the Burning Shores, you must complete the main quest (up to and including the final quest Singularity) in Horizon Forbidden West. Following the events of Singularity, she will receive a call over her Focus, beginning the DLC.

"Aloy will then be able to travel to a dangerous new region south of the Tenakth Clan Lands, where players will experience a compelling new storyline featuring new characters, machines, and adventures".

While Burning Shores will arrive on April 19, it was also noted that there will be further details shared very soon, and that the expansion is now up for pre-order, with anyone who does pre-order it getting access to the Blacktide Dye Outfit and Sharpshot Bow as digital bonuses.