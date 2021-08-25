Horizon Forbidden West to launch in February 2022

HQ

We've been expecting news about when Horizon Forbidden West would launch for quite a while now, and as part of the Gamescom Opening Night Live! show, we were told that we'll have to wait until 2022 to check out the next stage in Aloy's journey.

That's right, Horizon Forbidden West will officially be landing on February 18, 2022, so not too far in the future, but also not this year unfortunately. However, to make up for this news, Guerrilla Games announced that pre-orders for the game will be opening next week on PS4 and PS5.

To top off the Horizon segment, we were also told that Horizon: Zero Dawn has received an update on the PS5 that enables 60fps on the console. It's available to download and update now, entirely for free!