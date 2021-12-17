Cookies

Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West shows new enemies in 2021's last trailer

Aloy will have to face each creature when the game launches in February.

HQ

The trailer we got from Horizon Forbidden West at last week's The Game Awards showed off a handful of new dinosaur types, but that was only an appetiser for today.

Because Guerrilla has given us a new trailer that takes an even closer look at some of the new creatures awaiting us in Horizon Forbidden West. The Dutch developers have also taken this opportunity to reveal the name of some of them. Turns out, the one seen rolling is appropriately called Rollerback, the pterosaurs-looking flyers are Sunwings and our dear snake is a Slitherfang.

HQ
Horizon Forbidden West
Horizon Forbidden WestHorizon Forbidden West

