news

Horizon Forbidden West, Resident Evil 7 and Borderlands 3 join PlayStation Plus

Along with Tekken 7, Outriders, The Forgotten City, Scarlet Nexus and many other gems.

Good, old billbil-kun did as usual spoil the surprise earlier today by revealing that amazing games like Horizon Forbidden West and Resident Evil 7: Biohazard are set to join PlayStation Plus Extra next week, so it seemed like Sony was going to deliver an incredible line-up. Turns out, it's even better than expected.

Sony has officially announced the games joining PlayStation Plus Extra and PlayStation Plus Premium on February 21, and there are at least nine games I'd highly recommend. Just look at this:

PlayStation Plus Extra games:

PlayStation Plus Premium games:

