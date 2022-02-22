Horizon Forbidden West releases to second biggest PS5 launch yet in the UK

HQ

Horizon Forbidden West has launched to a pretty massive audience in the United Kingdom, as it has now been revealed by Gamesindustry.biz that the game has had the second biggest PS5 launch so far.

Falling just short of Spider-Man: Miles Morales, but placing ahead of FIFA 22, Horizon Forbidden West was also the best selling boxed title in the country last week, with 68% of its physical sales being for the PS5 edition.

Even though this shows that the game has launched to a wide audience (at least physically), it should be noted that Horizon Forbidden West's launch sales are down 35% in comparison to Horizon: Zero Dawn's. As digital sales have grown significantly over the past five years, it's likely that this deficit was made up through sales this way, but we'll know for sure when digital sales information is shared soon.

In terms of the boxed sales charts in the country over the past week, Horizon Forbidden West has knocked Pokémon Legends Arceus off its throne as the reigning top title, after holding the position for three weeks. For those wondering, Mario Kart 8: Deluxe and FIFA 22 once again appear in the top five.