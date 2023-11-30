Horizon Forbidden West players help plant over half a million trees

HQ

Last year, when Horizon Forbidden West was being promoted by Sony PlayStation, the company promised that if you unlocked the Reached the Daunt Trophy, you not only would have a shiny new gaming achievement, but you'd also help restore our world by planting a tree.

Now, in a new video we've seen the results of this campaign. Around 600,000 trees have been planted, restoring 1,800 acres of land. So, if you went out and got the achievement, you can rest assured knowing that it did help out a little bit.

It's rare that we see something like gaming and climate change crossover in a real way such as this. Hopefully, with pressures rising for the world to do more to help restore our planet, we can see more efforts like this one.