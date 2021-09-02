Horizon Forbidden West makes people criticise PlayStation

HQ

Sony got a lot of flak last fall when the company announced that those who owned PS4 versions of PlayStation Studios games would have to pay to get the PS5 versions, so it's safe to say people won't be happy today either.

Guerrilla has as promised opened pre-orders for Horizon Forbidden West on the PlayStation Store now, and you can be sure that the following part of the announcement blog will lead to a lot of hate being thrown the studio and Sony's way:

"For players looking to have access to both the PS4 & PS5 versions of Horizon Forbidden West, please purchase the Digital Deluxe, Collector's, or Regalla Editions. Dual entitlement does not apply to the standard and Special Editions."

Yes, you read that right. If you don't own a PlayStation 5 yet, but really want to play the highly-anticipated game right way when it launches on February 18, you'll have to pay again to upgrade later on. Either by purchasing one of the most expensive versions of it right now or hopefully by paying a yet to be announced upgrade price later on. I write hopefully because Sony's FAQ about the pre-orders state the following:

"Can I upgrade my Standard Edition to the Digital Deluxe edition of Horizon Forbidden West?

There are no plans for an update offer from Standard to Digital Deluxe Edition at this time."

We'll see if that changes due to the less than positive feedback or not.

Do you think that's fair?