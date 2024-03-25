Horizon Forbidden West is Sony's fifth biggest launch on PC

HQ

Horizon Forbidden West launched on PC at the end of last week, and even if most of Steam has been checking out what Dragon's Dogma 2 is all about, a lot of people still wanted to dive back into Aloy's adventures.

Horizon Forbidden West currently has a max concurrent player count of 40,462, which puts it as Sony's fifth highest launch on PC. It didn't manage to beat the launch of its predecessor, which sits over 15,000 players above it.

When you think about the staunch competition, though, it makes sense why Horizon Forbidden West might not have made it to the top of the Steam charts. Even when the game first launched for PS4/PS5, Elden Ring took away its shine. Sorry Horizon, but you just picked a bad day to launch.