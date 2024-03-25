English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West is Sony's fifth biggest launch on PC

I wonder what else people could have been playing this weekend?

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

Horizon Forbidden West launched on PC at the end of last week, and even if most of Steam has been checking out what Dragon's Dogma 2 is all about, a lot of people still wanted to dive back into Aloy's adventures.

Horizon Forbidden West currently has a max concurrent player count of 40,462, which puts it as Sony's fifth highest launch on PC. It didn't manage to beat the launch of its predecessor, which sits over 15,000 players above it.

When you think about the staunch competition, though, it makes sense why Horizon Forbidden West might not have made it to the top of the Steam charts. Even when the game first launched for PS4/PS5, Elden Ring took away its shine. Sorry Horizon, but you just picked a bad day to launch.

Horizon Forbidden West

Related texts

0
Horizon Forbidden West - Burning ShoresScore

Horizon Forbidden West - Burning Shores
REVIEW. Written by Eirik Hyldbakk Furu

Aloy's story looks better than ever and improves upon some aspects of the base game, but still lacks the special something that will stop it from vanishing into the shadows of upcoming games.

0
Horizon Forbidden WestScore

Horizon Forbidden West
REVIEW. Written by Eirik Hyldbakk Furu

The sequel to Horizon: Zero Dawn does everything better, but still falls short compared to some of the best in the genre.



Loading next content