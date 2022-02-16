Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Randy Pitchford MS-SonyUncharted FilmBruno Mars FortniteDownload Plants vs Zombies: Garden Warfare 2Matrix Resurrections FlopCities Skylines Tips
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West is getting it's own Lego Set

Includes a Tallneck, Aloy, and a Watcher.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field
HQ

It seems Lego is interested in expanding it's roster of collaborations with video games, and it has now been confirmed that Horizon Forbidden West is getting it's own set.

The set includes a Tallneck, an Aloy figure, and a Watcher, with a base and some flowers, all built with 1222 Lego pieces. The official American price is $79.99 and it's releasing on May 22, while details regarding an European release are still not known (should be very similar).

As for Horizon Forbidden West itself, it's launching on February 18, and you can read our review right here.

Horizon Forbidden West

Thank you, Gamesradar.

Related texts

0
Horizon Forbidden WestScore

Horizon Forbidden West
REVIEW. Written by Eirik Hyldbakk Furu

The sequel to Horizon: Zero Dawn does everything better, but still falls short compared to some of the best in the genre.



Loading next content