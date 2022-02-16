Horizon Forbidden West is getting it's own Lego Set

HQ

It seems Lego is interested in expanding it's roster of collaborations with video games, and it has now been confirmed that Horizon Forbidden West is getting it's own set.

The set includes a Tallneck, an Aloy figure, and a Watcher, with a base and some flowers, all built with 1222 Lego pieces. The official American price is $79.99 and it's releasing on May 22, while details regarding an European release are still not known (should be very similar).

As for Horizon Forbidden West itself, it's launching on February 18, and you can read our review right here.

Thank you, Gamesradar.