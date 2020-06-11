Horizon: Forbidden West is confirmed for PlayStation 5

Aloy's back to kick some hostile robot ass in Guerrilla Games' sequel to its phenomenal title Horizon: Zero Dawn and the technological apocalypse hasn't been reset. Horizon: Forbidden West is the name of the game and it features new robotic beings, tribe-like factions, a presumed technology-centred narrative, a post-post-apocalypse setting and a grand world to explore, and this time, you can even bring Aloy to an adventure in the ocean depths.

It was an announcement that we desperately hoped for ahead of Sony's PS5 reveal event, and tonight Guerrilla Games made our dreams come true with a reveal trailer wherein we were teased with a look at some of the newer machines that we will be grappling against in the forthcoming sequel.

We saw a turtle-like creature, which disguised itself as an island underwater, and a hulking red-eyed mechanical woolly mammoth. We can't wait to see just what else this sequel has in store for us!

The team at Guerilla Games, mentioned after the teaser: "We're continuing Alloy's story, as she moves west to a far-future America to brave a beautiful, but dangerous frontier, masked with mysterious new threats. Get ready to explore distant lands, ravaged by massive storms, and take on new powerful machines as you return to the majestic world of Horizon".

Like many other reveals tonight, no release date was announced, but we will be sure to keep you updated as more details start to emerge.