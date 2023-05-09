Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West has sold better than many thought

It's far from as successful as God of War: Ragnarök, but isn't far behind The Last of Us: Part II.

Guerrilla must have felt cursed when Horizon Forbidden West suffered the same faith as Horizon: Zero Dawn by launching a week before Elden Ring (the original came out less than a week before The Legend of Zelda: Breath of the Wild) and therefor quickly vanished in the shadow of FromSoftware's fabulous game. This, and the fact that Sony has been very quiet about player numbers and such, left many to believe Aloy's second adventure had failed to live up to the Japanese company's expectations. Maybe it has, but it's far from a failure.

Because Guerrilla reveals that Horizon Forbidden West has sold more than 8,4 million copies. This means it's far from being as successful as God of War: Ragnarök's 11 million in less than four months, but it might be close to reaching The Last of Us: Part II's 10 million after approximately two years.

The studio also states the Horizon franchise has sold more than 32,7 million in total. What makes this even more impressive is that the number of players is significantly higher, as the 32,7 million doesn't include people enjoying it as part of PlayStation Plus and the Play at Home initiative. No wonder we're getting a third Horizon in a few years even it that probably means The Elder Scrolls VI or something will launch alongside it...

Horizon Forbidden West

