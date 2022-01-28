Horizon Forbidden West has gone gold and Guerrilla is celebrating with PS4 Pro gameplay

HQ

We're getting ever closer to the full launch of Guerrilla Games next highly anticipated, upcoming title, Horizon Forbidden West. Set to arrive on February 18, the developer has now announced that the game has officially gone gold, and to mark that occasion, we've also been given a look at a bunch of gameplay on a PlayStation 4 Pro.

You can take a look at the short, new gameplay clip below, which looks quite impressive, even if it's not as pretty as the PS5 version is.

In other Horizon Forbidden West news, we recently reported on the review embargo for the game. You can read more about that here, to see just when exactly you can look forward to reviews landing.