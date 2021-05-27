Grand Theft Auto V 150M playersCall of Duty $3MDestiny 2 RoadmapCities Skylines TipsHunter's Arena Legend PS5Metro Exodus Enhanced EditionMonster Hunter Switch
English
Follow us
Gamereactor
news
Horizon Forbidden West
Featured: E3 2021 Coverage

Horizon Forbidden West gets first gameplay trailer

Still no exact release date, however.

Subscribe to our newsletter here!

* Required field

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements

We've been eagerly awaiting the Horizon Forbidden West State of Play for a few days now, a show that was to bring the first look at gameplay for the highly anticipated Guerrilla Games sequel.

Well that show just concluded, and it gave us a great look at what we can expect the next stage of Aloy's journey to contain. You can take a look at the gameplay below, which shows off the new animal-like machines, the new tricks and gadgets in Aloy's kit, and a deep look at the gorgeous west coast of America where the game is set, including another look at the ruined, overgrown Golden Gate Bridge.

Unfortunately, the State of Play did not drop the official release date for Horizon Forbidden West, but we were told that more will be revealed soon.

You're watching

Preview 10s
Next 10s
Advertisements
Horizon Forbidden West

Related texts



Loading next content


Cookies

Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy