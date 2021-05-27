Horizon Forbidden West gets first gameplay trailer

You're watching Advertisements

We've been eagerly awaiting the Horizon Forbidden West State of Play for a few days now, a show that was to bring the first look at gameplay for the highly anticipated Guerrilla Games sequel.

Well that show just concluded, and it gave us a great look at what we can expect the next stage of Aloy's journey to contain. You can take a look at the gameplay below, which shows off the new animal-like machines, the new tricks and gadgets in Aloy's kit, and a deep look at the gorgeous west coast of America where the game is set, including another look at the ruined, overgrown Golden Gate Bridge.

Unfortunately, the State of Play did not drop the official release date for Horizon Forbidden West, but we were told that more will be revealed soon.