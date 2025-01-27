English
Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West for PC has been removed from Steam in more than 100 countries

This comes after Sony introduced the requirement of a mandatory PlayStation Network account for the game - despite the fact that it has no multiplayer component.

Sony is apparently still very keen to get as many users into their PlayStation Network universe as possible - almost at any cost, it seems.

Therefore, Sony has introduced the requirement of a mandatory PlayStation Network account for Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition on PC, which was released in March last year. As a result, gamers in over 100 countries now have no access to the game. Unless they have a PlayStation Network account.

The reason why players are excluded in these countries is that PlayStation Network has not been rolled out in these countries, which include Egypt, Estonia, the Philippines and Monaco.

The decision may seem rather strange as Horizon Forbidden West Complete Edition has no multiplayer part and some evidence suggests, that Sony will actually do the same with God of War Ragnarök.

Sony continues their slightly odd course of action regarding mandatory PlayStation Network accounts on PC.

Horizon Forbidden West

