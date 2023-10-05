Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition launches with two discs

You'll need so much free space on your PS5 that the physical version requires an extra disc.

We all thought that Final Fantasy VII: Rebirth would be the first PS5 game to release on two discs, but Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition has swooped in to take that title.

Releasing tomorrow, the 6th of October, Horizon Forbidden West: Complete Edition not only comes with the base game but the Burning Shores expansion as well. That adds up to an impressive 121GB of space, which means it ships on two discs rather than the one.

Of course, you can dodge the two discs if you just want to get the game on digital. It'll also be releasing on PC, but that launch is coming in early 2024 instead of this year.

Horizon Forbidden West

