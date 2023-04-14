Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores trailer teases massive boss battle

HQ

Horizon Forbidden West's Burning Shores expansion finally arrives on PlayStation 5 next week, and Guerrilla has talked a lot about why PS4 was left behind. One of the most enticing things has been the promise of "a particular battle scene that requires a LOT of memory and processing power", which obviously lead many to believe we'll finally get to fight a Horus. That dream will definitely be fulfilled.

At least judging by Horizon Forbidden West - Burning Shores' launch trailer, as it ends by showing Aloy preparing to fight an angry Horus. Then it's a good thing that she also has a mysterious new weapon, so there's a lot to look forward to on April 19.