Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

LIVE
HQ
logo hd live | Wildfrost
 See in hd icon

Chat

X
      😁 😂 😃 😄 😅 😆 😇 😈 😉 😊 😋 😌 😍 😏 😐 😑 😒 😓 😔 😕 😖 😗 😘 😙 😚 😛 😜 😝 😞 😟 😠 😡 😢 😣 😤 😥 😦 😧 😨 😩 😪 😫 😬 😭 😮 😯 😰 😱 😲 😳 😴 😵 😶 😷 😸 😹 😺 😻 😼 😽 😾 😿 🙀 🙁 🙂 🙃 🙄
      English
      Follow us
      Gamereactor
      news
      Horizon Forbidden West

      Horizon Forbidden West: Burning Shores trailer teases massive boss battle

      We'll finally get the fight everyone have been dreaming of. And that with a cool-looking new weapon.

      Subscribe to our newsletter here!

      * Required field
      HQ

      Horizon Forbidden West's Burning Shores expansion finally arrives on PlayStation 5 next week, and Guerrilla has talked a lot about why PS4 was left behind. One of the most enticing things has been the promise of "a particular battle scene that requires a LOT of memory and processing power", which obviously lead many to believe we'll finally get to fight a Horus. That dream will definitely be fulfilled.

      At least judging by Horizon Forbidden West - Burning Shores' launch trailer, as it ends by showing Aloy preparing to fight an angry Horus. Then it's a good thing that she also has a mysterious new weapon, so there's a lot to look forward to on April 19.

      HQ
      Horizon Forbidden West

      Related texts

      0
      Horizon Forbidden WestScore

      Horizon Forbidden West
      REVIEW. Written by Eirik Hyldbakk Furu

      The sequel to Horizon: Zero Dawn does everything better, but still falls short compared to some of the best in the genre.



      Loading next content