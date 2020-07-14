Cookies

news
Horizon: Forbidden West

Horizon: Forbidden West apparel collection announced

Guerrilla Games gets fans ready for Horizon: Forbidden West via a brand-new apparel collaboration with Insert Coin.

Guerrilla Games and Sony have released some pretty cool Horizon merchandise before but ahead of the release of the sequel Horizon: Forbidden West, a more wearable collection titled 'Horizon Raw Materials' has been created in collaboration with Insert Coin. The apparel line isn't as 'over-the-top' as most video game-inspired collections tend to be and features a cord sherpa jacket, a stylish t-shirt and an equally stylish beanie and pin set. All items from the collections are set to ship in mid-August.

Apart from this, Sony also reminds fans of other purchasable Horizon-themed items such as comic books and board games and you can read more via this link.

Horizon: Forbidden West

