Horizon Forbidden West and Sackboy: A Big Adventure confirmed for PS4

Microsoft got some criticism from gamers when it announced that most of its upcoming Xbox Series X games would also be released for the current generation, as some feared it would prevent the games from reaching their full potential. Now Sony has revealed a similar strategy, and as we already have reported, Spider-Man: Miles Morales is confirmed as a PlayStation 4 game, and it turns out that this is true for both Horizon Forbidden West and Sackboy: A Big Adventure as well.

This was announced in a lengthy post on the PlayStation Blog, where we can read:

"...we're happy to announce PS4 versions of some of our exclusives. Marvel's Spider-Man: Miles Morales, Sackboy A Big Adventure, and Horizon Forbidden West will also launch on PS4. While these three games were designed to take advantage of PS5 and its unique next-gen features like the ultra-high-speed SSD and DualSense controller, PS4 owners will also be able to enjoy these experiences when they launch."

Is this the right decision from Sony, or do you think it should have put all its effort into the next generation?