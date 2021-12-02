Cookies

Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West age-rated in Australia

Launch on February 18 seems locked in.

Horizon Forbidden West is one of several Sony titles that was hit with delays during 2021 and was moved to 2022. It is currently planned for a February 18 release for both PlayStation 4 and 5, and we believe they will keep it this time without postponing further.

The reason why we think this, is that Gematsu has noticed that the game has now been age-rated in Australia. Thanks to this, we now know it has "very mild" sex, "mild" language and "moderate" themes and violence.

How much are you looking forward to Horizon Forbidden West?

