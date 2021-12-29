Cookies

Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon Forbidden West age rated in the US

The continuation of Aloy's adventure lands this February.

Good news to everyone eagerly awaiting Aloy's return in Horizon Forbidden West. It has now got an American age-rating from ESRB (their PEGI counter-part), something that pretty much settles that it will keep the planned release date of February 18 without any further delays.

The game got a T rating (teen), which is the same as Horizon: Zero Dawn got, and includes
"Blood, Language, Use of Alcohol and Violence". Head over to the link above to read the motivation behind this decision, but beware as it has very mild spoilers.

Horizon Forbidden West

