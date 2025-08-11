Horizon clone Light of Motiram sees Steam page update amid Sony copyright lawsuit

HQ

When Tencent originally presented Polaris Quest's Light of Motiram to the world, it didn't take very long until people noticed the trailer and the images painted a picture that screamed Guerrilla's Horizon at the top of its lungs. In fact, many attributed the game as a pretty shameless clone of PlayStation's adventure series, something Sony also saw grounds for concern in too, ultimately launching a copyright infringement lawsuit against Tencent because of the game.

While this lawsuit process is still underway, Tencent is looking to cover its tracks a tad by the looks of things, as the Steam page for Light of Motiram has now been updated with a fresh slate of images that don't look as egregiously like a copy of Horizon. There are still plenty of similarities, particularly in its art style and theme, but the images show off some other activities that Horizon doesn't offer, like some kind of a glider race.

The main cover image on the Steam page has even been swapped out to remove the character that seemed to be a like-for-like copy of Aloy, instead replacing it with a robot penguin and pig.

Tencent hasn't commented on the changes to Light of Motiram's Steam page, but even many of the descriptions have been adjusted too, which now suggests the game will have a grander focus on survival and crafting, all while still offering fights with enormous mecha-animals.