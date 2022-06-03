Cookies

Horizon Call of the Mountain

Horizon Call of the Mountain trailer gives us a deep look at gameplay

And a bunch of extra features for Horizon Forbidden West were revealed.

HQ

At tonight's State of Play broadcast, Guerrilla Games and Firesprite Studios just shared a hefty look at gameplay for the upcoming PS VR2 title Horizon Call of the Mountain. As is revealed in a new PlayStation Blog post as well, we're told that this game will put players in the shoes of the protagonist Ryas, who must investigate a new threat to the Sundom by heading out into the world and sailing down rivers, scaling mountains, and tracking all manners of different robotic creatures. You can take a look at the gameplay that shows all of this in action below.

HQ

But Horizon fans have more to get excited for than just this upcoming game, as it was also revealed that as of right now, Horizon Forbidden West has received a bulky new update that adds New Game+, outfit transmogrification, an ultra hard difficulty, new weapons, and some extra trophies. And the best part, this is a free update available to all owners of Horizon Forbidden West on PS4 and PS5. Be sure to jump in and check it out now.

Horizon Call of the Mountain

