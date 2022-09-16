Horizon Call of the Mountain is gathering hype on Twitter via a new video

HQ

Horizon: Zero Dawn was a great game back in 2017, and this year we got a sequel Horizon Forbidden West. But there is more coming, because in the future Guerrilla Games and Firesprite Studios are releasing a PSVR 2 game Horizon Call of the Mountain.

This VR game showed some gameplay back in June, and now Guerrilla Games thinks, that it is an appropriate time to start gathering more hype.

On Twitter Guerrilla has released a new clip about the gameplay, and it does look cool. We still don't know when the game is coming out, but it is coming to Playstation 5.