Horizon Call of the Mountain

Horizon Call of the Mountain gets launch trailer

The countdown to the PS VR2 exclusive is nearing its end.

Sony has just unveiled the launch trailer for Horizon Call of the Mountain, the PS VR2 exclusive set in Guerrilla Games' Horizon universe. Coming in just a few days, on the 22nd of February, Horizon Call of the Mountain does feature the protagonist of the main game series.

But, Aloy will only be making a cameo appearance it seems, as she shows up for just a brief moment in the launch trailer. Instead, we'll be taking control of a different protagonist this time around, the disgraced Shadow Carja soldier Ryas.

The setup is that machines are attacking settlements, and it's up to the player to figure out what's going on. Plenty of the iconic machines from the Horizon games will appear in Call of the Mountain, including Tallnecks, Sawtooths, and a Bellowback.

