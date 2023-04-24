Gamereactor UK. Watch the latest video game trailers, and interviews from the biggest gaming conventions in the world. Gamereactor uses cookies to ensure that we give you the best browsing experience on our website. If you continue, we'll assume that you are happy with our cookies policy

Horizon Forbidden West

Horizon: Burning Shores review bombed as players hate a specific thing

WARNING! Story spoilers included!

The long-awaited expansion to Horizon Forbidden West arrived last week. Burning Shores takes Aloy to Los Angeles (or what's left of it), but the expansion has been met with some criticism as it is exclusively developed for PlayStation 5, which means PlayStation 4 gamers feel let down and some have criticized the expansion's content.

But there is one another thing that is getting the most heat. The average user review score on Metacritic has plummeted over the past few days to 2.7 and we assume you are wondering why? Well, spoiler time, so stop reading if you don't want to know.

Aloy meets a new character named Seyka in the beginning of the new adventure and the two take a liking to each other. There is a lot of kissing and caressing and this is extremely upsetting to many players and three times more negative than positive user reviews have been shared, most of which are about Aloy liking a girl. Because of this, many people claims they will not buy another game from Guerrilla Games ever again.

Is this a reasonable reaction according to you?

Horizon Forbidden West

