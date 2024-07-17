Horizon: An American Saga is now available to buy digitally

HQ

Kevin Costner's intended magnum opus, the massive Horizon: An American Saga, has struggled since its premiere in cinemas. Audience interest simply doesn't seem to be there, and concerns about the film's financial viability have thus become a hot topic.

Unfortunately, the poor performance of the first film has also affected the sequel, Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 2, which is now in danger of skipping theatres altogether and instead only being released digitally on various platforms.

Whether this is true or not remains to be seen, but in any case, the first film has now become available to buy digitally for those who feel inclined to check out Costner's new, three-hour epic western.

Will you be checking out Horizon: An American Saga?