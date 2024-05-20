Horizon: An American Saga gets 10-minute Cannes standing ovation before being dubbed rotten

HQ

It seems like critics, movie fans, and industry professionals are at an impasse over Kevin Costner's upcoming western epic Horizon: An American Saga. On one hand, during the film's premiere at Cannes over the weekend it received a mega 10-minute long standing ovation, as per People, but the Rotten Tomatoes rating for the film tells a different story.

Currently, with five reviews to its name, Horizon is sitting at a 20% critic score. Granted, this means that only one in five of the reviews regard it as above average, and not that the film is a 2/10, for example. Still, with four reviews stating that the film doesn't quite stick the landing and only one being more positive, it doesn't paint the greatest of pictures of Costner's next big theatrical effort.

We'll know more soon as more reviews are published and when the film actually makes its arrival in cinemas on June 28. Will you be checking it out?