Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 2 will not come to cinemas in August

Even the power of dads around the world couldn't ensure that Horizon: An American Saga - Chapter 1 was a success in a box office sense. Following a few weeks in theatres, the Kevin Costner-directed, starred, and co-funded western has raked in a rather measly $26 million, despite having a budget rumoured to be around $100 million. With marketing fees on top of that, the movie has been far from a commercial success so far, and this has clearly led to New Line Cinema changing its strategy for the sequel/second part.

As per The Hollywood Reporter, Chapter 2 will no longer get a theatrical release in August. Originally expected to land in cinemas on August 16, the film will now forsake that release and seemingly be indefinitely delayed for the time being. There is no date set on when Chapter 2 will get its premiere now, as New Line and Territory Pictures has instead turned their attention back to Chapter 1.

On July 16, Chapter 1 will hit PVOD and then eventually Max sometime afterwards too. This is supposedly to "give audiences a greater opportunity to discover the first installment" meaning there does still seem to be hope that Chapter 2 will eventually get a theatrical debut.

Neither production company has commented on what the plans are for Chapter 2's release any further, meaning we might need to hold our breath to see what this film brings to the table.