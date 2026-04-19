Hori unveils dapper Animal Crossing accessories for Switch 2

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It doesn't look like a new Animal Crossing game is on the horizon anytime soon, especially since Pokémon Pokopia is currently selling like hotcakes. That said, the game has recently received a minor expansion, been updated for the Switch 2, and the series celebrated its 25th anniversary this week - which also brought us a bonus item.

Now, Siliconera reports that accessory manufacturer Hori is also planning a fairly substantial collection of merchandise based on Animal Crossing, including two controllers. They'll be released on June 30 in Japan, but whether they'll also be available in other markets is unclear at this time. The items are based on Celeste and Tom Nook, with the former being entirely purple, while the latter is wood-colored (and, fittingly, called DIY).

In addition to the controllers, there are also headsets and Switch 2 storage cases, and you can check out some of the goodies below; all the links you need can be found in Hori's X post.