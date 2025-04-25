Hori reveals a portable Switch 2 camera

HQ

One of the features Nintendo is most proud of when it comes to the Switch 2, is GameChat. As the name suggests, it's a kind of online chat where you can see people you're playing with and also use the camera to actually play with (a bit like EyeToy or Kinect).

Nintendo itself offers an official camera for the Switch 2 in the same design as the console, but we've previously been able to tell you that Hori has a somewhat more fun and cheaper alternative in the form of a piranha plant. But both of these are meant to be placed on a flat surface and connected to the device, and are not ideal for portable gaming.

But now it turns out that Hori has thought of that too. They have a smaller camera designed for specifically portable gaming. It's a bit more simple in design and shoots in 480p and 30 frames per second, and in Japan it retails for 4000 yen (roughly £21 / €25). Whether it will come to the West is still to be determined, but we think it's likely and you can check it out on Rakuten's website.