Hori launches an official webcam for Switch 2

One of the new features Nintendo had to show off for its Switch 2 this week was a webcam called Switch Camera which they say will make chatting easier with the new GameChat feature, but it can also be used for actual gameplay in supported titles as well as other features.

The camera stands on a small stand and is a long, rather stylish but a bit boring gadget that costs £49.99 / €59.99 and helps making the already expensive Switch 2 even more expensive. But for those who want the camera and wish it was more fun, there are already options.

Hori is releasing an official Switch 2 webcam that looks like a classic piranha plant, featuring a closable mouth to hide the camera itself. The best part is that this piece is not only much more stylish - but also cheaper. At German MediaMarkt, you can order the device for €39.99 (we haven't seen any UK prices yet).