Horde mode is most likely back in Gears of War: E-Day

The arguably biggest and most anticipated announcement during the Xbox Games Showcase last Sunday was of course Gears of War: E-Day, where we get to experience the start of all hell breaking loose on Sera.

The Coalition has said before that they want to offer more horror this time around to let us relive the terror of facing the dreaded Locust for the first time.

In a meaty and worthwhile interview at Windows Central, the studio's creative director Matt Searcy and brand director Nicole Fawcette explains more on why they chose to go in this direction, as well as hinting very clearly that we can look forward to both Horde and traditional multiplayer. Fawcette explains:

"You can see that we've wanted to reposition the Locust drone as actual scary, terrifying creatures. People remember Gears of War 1 of having these high moments of horror, and being scared. We're going back to that darker, grittier vibe that people have in their mind when they think about the franchise."

She goes on to say that the horror doesn't mean they're abandoning the series' often quite heavy tragedies as well as more fun elements, and says they've worked hard to get the tone right:

"That's in our DNA. The cool thing about Gears is that it can straddle both of those things. You can tell dark, and horrific stories about human suffering, but also offer hope, and what it feels like to have a squad at your back. And then, having moments where you chainsaw a Locusts' head off. And have it feel so fucking good."

While people love the Gears of War campaigns, multiplayer is also very popular, particularly Horde mode which help start the trend of battling waves of enemies. Fortunately, Searcy has good news in this department, and practically confirms that it's coming back:

"I would say, this is the next mainline Gears game. Gears has a pretty clear DNA for gameplay modes, so you can probably anticipate where we'll be going with E-Day."

That doesn't mean there's a lack of news though. As you may know, there's a 14-year gap between this prequel and the first Gears of War - and this will apparently be felt. Searcy explains:

"E-Day isn't a world that's destroyed. It's a beautiful world, with people who are in a time of peace. We see the Locust introduced through the eyes of people who have never seen them before, and don't know what's going on. We're also going to change up gameplay stuff as well. We've worked on the franchise for ten years so we've got experience with revisiting enemy types, but also adding new weapons, and maybe even new enemies as well. We'll do all that stuff."

The interview contains several other tidbits (like why the Lancer got a chainsaw and why The Coalition chose to make E-Day instead of Gears 6) and is, as mentioned, well worth reading. But with that said, does this sound good to you?