Hamas says it will return bodies of Bibas family on Thursday

HQ

The Bibas family, kidnapped during the October 7, 2023 assault, is reportedly set to return to Israel as part of a ceasefire agreement. For over a year, the fate of Shiri Bibas and her two young children, Ariel and Kfir, has captured the hearts and minds of many in Israel and around the world, as their abduction became a symbol of the tragedy of that day.

On Tuesday, those lingering hopes for their safe return were shattered when Hamas confirmed that the family would be brought back to Israel in the form of their bodies, as part of a broader exchange during a brief ceasefire. Hamas alleges that the three were killed in Israeli bombardment, but Israel has not confirmed this.

While Israeli officials have not officially confirmed the deaths of the Bibas family, warning against disseminating rumors in a post on X, the news has sent a wave of sorrow through the nation. As Israel continues to heal from the October attack, the government remains resolute in its efforts to bring home all its citizens. Discussions surrounding prisoner exchanges are ongoing, and for now, the full details of this tragic chapter remain yet to be known.