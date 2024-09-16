Hopes are high that Kingdom Come: Deliverance II for console will run at 60 frames per second

HQ

Developer Warhorse Studios was criticised for only offering 30 frames per second in the original Kingdom Come: Deliverance and never updating it to a higher frame rate. However, the criticism got even worse when they announced that the upcoming sequel will probably also only run at 30 frames per second.

But that could be about to change. In an interview with Wccftech producer Martin Klima says they are still optimising the game and that a higher frame rate once it is released for consoles is not out of the question:

"Kingdom Come: Deliverance II is not finished yet, so we're still working on it, but 60FPS is not out of reach for us."

Sounds pretty optimistic, doesn't it?