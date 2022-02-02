Hopefully, Halo TV series gets more than one season

HQ

Halo TV series launches on Paramount+ on March 24th, and Season 1 will have 10 episodes. Gamereactor attended a remote press conference, where the producers and a handful of actors talked about the upcoming series.

Executive producer Steven Kane was also the showrunner of the first season, but he will leave that position after just one season. His reasons are personal. The first season required for him to stay physically in Hungary for 2 years, which was longer than he wanted to stay away from his family. The amount of work Halo TV series required was several times larger compared to a regular season of a TV series. If there is more than one season, he will act as a consultant or other minor position.

Another executive producer Justin Falvey then added, that the crew is in position for the time being, so hopefully in the future there will be more seasons for the Halo TV series. The crew made it clear that they have many more stories to tell.

