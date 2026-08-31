Hope remains for Sonic Mania 2 according to the head of Sonic Team

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If you had to pinpoint when Sonic made his big comeback after about 15 years of often mediocre or downright bad games, 2017 would be a good guess. That's when Sega went back to basics with Sonic Mania (developed by Christian Whitehead), which became a huge hit with both players and the media, and since then, things have kept rolling with both a film franchise and critically acclaimed games.

But aside from the updated edition, Sonic Mania Plus, no sequel has been released, and that's obviously something fans have been regularly asking for. And perhaps it's something that might still become a reality one day, because in an interview with Game Informer (via Nintendo Everything), Sonic Team head Takazhi Iizuka says:

"We're still really close with them. We've gone out eating and drinking with them because relationships are important to us. They also have a lot of projects that they're working on for what they want to do and what their business needs are. We don't have anything to talk about now, but there's definitely a desire to want to work with them again, and we think they could make a great game. It's not off the books yet, but it's not something that's moving forward currently."

Simply put, the relationships are in place and the desire is there. Even though nothing is in the works right now, it still sounds like something that could become a reality sooner rather than later.