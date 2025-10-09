Hope and relief after Israel and Hamas agree to ceasefire Celebrations break out across Israel and Palestine after news of a deal to end the two-year war and begin a hostage exchange.

We just got the news. People in Israel and Palestine reacted with overwhelming relief after news of a ceasefire agreement between Israel and Hamas. Crowds filled the streets in Gaza, cheering and embracing, while families in Tel Aviv's Hostages Square celebrated the expected return of their loved ones. The deal, brokered through indirect talks in Egypt, marks the first stage of a US-backed plan to end the long and devastating conflict. While many expressed joy and disbelief at the possibility of peace, others remained cautious, fearing the fragile truce could collapse before lasting stability is achieved.