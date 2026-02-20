Hop into Overwatch this weekend for double experience and free Loot Boxes

HQ

When Season 1 for Overwatch's 2026 calendar debuted, we reported on the mega reception that it received from fans, with player counts hitting serious highs on Steam at least, a platform that may not even be the primary place for its PC audience due to Batte.net. While that debut was somewhat scuppered by a pesky bug that has since been squashed, tons of players returned to Blizzard's hero shooter to check out the five new heroes and the many other additions that were introduced.

To this end, Blizzard seems quite happy with Overwatch's performance as of the moment and has announced that over this coming weekend, we can look ahead to double experience and five free Loot Boxes.

Between today, February 20 (from the daily reset around 7PM GMT/8PM CET) until the reset on February 23, double experience will be available in Overwatch. So don't miss this time to level up your account.

As for the Loot Boxes, these are granted on login between these times, so hop in and add some lovely cosmetics to your account without having to spend a dime.

Will you be playing Overwatch this weekend?