Hoopa has now arrived in Pokémon Go

Legendary Pokémon Hoopa has been causing all sorts of mischief throughout the summer in Pokémon Go with it opening up wormholes and summoning up brand-new creatures. Its wave of terror is seemingly soon to come to an end now though, as its confined form is now obtainable in the game if players complete a series of research tasks.

Hoopa's availability is part of a broader event known as the Season of Mischief which started September 1 and is set to run until December 1. The next phase of the event, titled Psychic Spectacular, will commence on September 8 and it will see Inkay and its evolution Malamar make their Pokémon Go debut. During this event, psychic-type Pokémon such as Abra, Drowzee, Gothita, Solosis will be appearing more frequently in the wild, and special stickers will be available within the shop and by spinning PokéStops and opening gifts.

