Hooded Horse will publish Overhype Studios' Menace

The tactical RPG will be coming to PC as an Early Access title in 2024.

We've known for a little while that Overhype Studios, the developer of Battle Brothers, is currently in the process of creating a new tactical RPG known as Menace. We've known that this game will be a sci-fi strategy experience and that it will task players with bringing order to the furthest reaches of space, but now, ahead of Gamescom, we also know who will be publishing this upcoming project.

Hooded Horse will be representing the game, with this announcement being regarded as the first of two new games to be announced during Gamescom 2023 by the publisher. With this in mind, if you want to take a look at the game, you can head to Hooded Horse's booth in Hall 10.1 for a first look at Menace.

As for the synopsis of the game, we're told: "Lead a strike force against numerous threats in this brutal tactical RPG. Players must pick their allegiances and travel from planet to planet, fielding infantry, tanks, and mechs to answer distress calls and engage in intense turn-based battles. Cut off from the core worlds, help isn't coming but neither is oversight or repercussions."

In terms of when Menace will actually be launching, the game will debut on PC via Early Access sometime in 2024.

Menace

