Hood: Outlaws & Legends presents the stage New Barnsdale

In less than a month, it is time to once again enjoy one of the most famous British legends there is, as Sumo Digitals is releasing Hood: Outlaws & Legends. This is a medieval heist game where you and your group of merry men should rob the state for your hard-earned tax money, but at the same time do so competing against other groups of merry men and AI soldiers guarding the treasures.

Now we've gotten a new trailer showing off the New Barnsdale map, which according to the description was "once a free road, New Barnsdale now demands steep tolls for passage, a monument to the greed of the state."

Judging by the trailer, it looks like a brilliant playground with plenty of places to hide, alternate routes and much more. Hood: Outlaws & Legends launches on May 10 for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. Check it out the video below: