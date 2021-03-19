Hood: Outlaws & Legends presents John the Brawler

You're watching Advertisements

Hood: Outlaws & Legends is a multiplayer PvPvE heist game based on the legends of Robin Hood. You and your merry men are supposed to steal money from the crown (the "tax rebate", as Friar Tuck calls it), but unfortunately for you, it is both well-guarded and other groups of players are trying to do the same thing.

The developer Sumo Digital and the publisher Focus Home Interactive have previously introduced us to Robin the Ranger and Hunter Marianne which are two of the four classes - and now it is time for John the Brawler. Check out the trailer below for a proper rundown, but as you might imagine, this guy is all about brute force when it comes to pretty much everything.

The final guy, who also hasn't gotten a trailer yet, is Tooke the Mystic. Expect to see his reveal next week.

Hood: Outlaws & Legends launches on May 10 for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. By pre-ordering the game, you will get a three day headstart and will also be awarded a Forest Lords pack of cosmetics for free.