Hood: Outlaws & Legends is being shut down in February

We're at the end of the road for Hood: Outlaws & Legends. The multiplayer title is in its sunset era and will soon be shut down entirely in the coming months. This has been affirmed in a Steam blog post where we're told that the game will be stopping physical and digital sales next month and then will be taken offline entirely in February.

The exact dates and smallprint for these plans are as follows:

October 16, 2024



Digital and physical retail sales will stop



Refunds will be offered to players who purchased the game 14 days prior to this announcement until the termination of sales



February 18, 2025





End of service: Hood: Outlaws & Legends will no longer be playable



Speaking about this decision, developer Sumo Digital adds, "This has been a difficult but necessary decision, and we understand it may be disappointing. The Hood teams deeply thank you for your support and dedication throughout this incredible adventure. We cherished every part of it and we hope your memories of Hood: Outlaws & Legends will be as treasured as ours."