Hood: Outlaws & Legends introduces the Ranger with new trailer

There hasn't been much talk about the upcoming Hood: Outlaws and Legends, but we think that's about to change as we close in on the release day on May 10. It is loosely based on the stories about the legendary outlaw Robin Hood, who thought people were taxed too high and decided to give them a huge tax return.

Hood: Outlaws and Legends is developed by Sumo Digital and offers a darker twist on the English folklore legend. It is a multiplayer heist game where you and up to three comrades will try to get loot by stealing from the state while competing against another band about it. Unfortunately for both teams, there are also environmental hazards and guards that can kill you as well.

Four classes are available in the game, and one of them is the Ranger who can kill enemies from a great distance and generally operates with stealth and gives strategic benefits. In a brand new trailer, you can check out what this means for you. The other three classes - Brawler, Hunter and Mystic - will also be introduced in trailers at a later point.

Hood: Outlaws and Legends is coming for PC, PlayStation 4/5, Xbox One and Xbox Series S/X. If you pre-order the Hood: Outlaws & Legends - Year 1 Edition, you'll get a three day head start, but first and foremost three Battle Passes and an exclusive skin pack called Forest Lords.