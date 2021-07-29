Hood: Outlaws & Legends has received a new PvE mode

Sumo Digital's multiplayer heist game Hood: Outlaws & Legends has just received a brand-new PvE mode known as State Heist. This new free mode encourages stealth and cooperation and it tasks players with battling against formidable threats from the State and not real-world foes. Here the challenge has been amped up too, as there are limitations on respawns and once you are down you can only be revived if a teammate picks up a talisman you drop and delivers it to a capture point.

In celebration of the mode's launch, Sumo Digital is hosting an event that rewards only the best of players. Those who steal the chest and complete the event without dying will be rewarded with a Shadowlord's costume for the character that they played as. These are set to be unlocked when the event comes to a close on August 2.

You can take a look at these costumes below: