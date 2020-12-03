English
Hood: Outlaws and Legends

Hood: Outlaws and Legends trailers show Robin Hood and crew

Expect more news about the exciting project at The Game Awards.

The reveal trailer we got for Hood: Outlaws and Legends back in August didn't put too much focus on the fact that the game takes place in the Robin Hood universe, but it's clear that Sumo Digital will talk a lot more about it very soon.

We've now gotten four short trailers telling us a bit more about Hood: Outlaws and Legends' interpretations of Robin Hood, John, Marianne and Tooke. Not that this will be the last thing we learn about the game this year, as we're told to expect more at The Game Awards next week. Hopefully in the form of gameplay.

