Honor of Kings has added more than 50 million new players since its global launch a month ago

If you're a gamer focused on PC and console platforms, you probably didn't know about Honor of Kings. But if you've been keeping an eye on the global gaming market, it's probably not lost on you that mobile gaming has a new king on the throne. Honor of Kings launched in the global market (outside of China, where it was already a hit) on 20 June, and now TiMi Studio and Level Infinite (Tencent's game publisher label) have announced that in just one month they have reached 50 million new players.

What is Honor of Kings?

Honor of Kings is a free-to-play MOBA-style video game for iOS and Android, very similar in its gameplay structure to League of Legends, and currently has a player base of 200 million players, half of them logging in daily. There is no Pay to win, as microtransactions are focused on character skins and skins, and victory is decided by team tactics and player skill.

In addition to a colourful world and diverse battlefields, the game's soundtrack is another highlight, with compositions by some of the most recognisable names in film soundtracks, including Hans Zimmer (Gladiator), Joe Hisaishi (Spirited Away) and Howard Shore (Lord of the Rings), to name a few.

Rewards in Honor of Kings to celebrate the success of its worldwide launch

To celebrate this historic achievement and as a thank you to all its players, from today until 18 August, all players will be able to log in and participate in events to win amazing rewards. And if you're interested in the eSports scene, Honor of Kings is preparing the Midseason Invitational tournament to be held in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia from 1-4 August, with a prize pool of over $3 million.

